CORRECTED-GVC gambling revenue jumps, CFO Bowtell to step down

(Corrects to show 28 pct jump was in online gaming)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Gambling firm GVC Holdings reported a 28 percent jump in online net gaming revenue in the third quarter thanks to the soccer World Cup and said former Ladbrokes chief financial officer Paul Bowtell would leave the company next year.

Rob Wood has been appointed as deputy CFO and will take over as CFO following Bowtell’s decision to step down on March, 2019, the company said. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)