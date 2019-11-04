GVC appoints former William Hill director Barry Gibson as chairman

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner GVC on Monday appointed former William Hill director J M Barry Gibson as its non-executive chairman to replace Lee Feldman who has held the role for 11 years.

The appointment brings an end to months of search for a replacement for Feldman, who along with Chief Executive Kenneth Alexander sold around 3 million of GVC shares last March, driving the company’s shares down.

Gibson, who was also a senior independent director at Bwin.party Digital Entertainment, will move to GVC in February 2020 from Homeserve where he has held the same role. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)