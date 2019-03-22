Ladbrokes owner GVC's chairman to quit after discounted stake sale - Sky News

March 22 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner GVC Holdings Plc's chairman, Lee Feldman, is preparing to leave the company, days after offloading a large stake at a discounted price, Sky News bit.ly/2TQmwQF reported on Friday.

In early March, Feldman and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Alexander together sold 3 million GVC shares at a discounted price of 666 pence, which was seen by investors as a lack of confidence in the bookmaker.

Feldman is to leave the business at or before its annual general meeting next year, Sky News reported.

GVC declined to comment. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)