Bookmaker GVC raises outlook as online gaming boosts quarterly sales

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes and bwin owner GVC Holdings on Thursday raised its estimates of annual core earnings after posting a stronger third-quarter revenue, helped by a surge in online gaming and as sports events such as the English Premier League resumed.

The company, which owns brands such as Coral, Crystalbet and Eurobet, said full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization is now expected between 770 million pounds and 790 million pounds ($995.9 million to $1.02 billion).

Net gaming revenue rose 12% between July 1 and Sept. 30.