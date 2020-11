Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes and bwin owner GVC on Monday warned of a 43 million pound ($55.5 million) hit to profit if its gambling stores remained closed for all of November under Britain’s latest coronavirus lockdown.

$1 = 0.7750 pounds Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.