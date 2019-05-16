Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 16, 2019 / 6:26 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

GVC Holdings sees lower earnings impact from betting price cap

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes-owner GVC Holdings Plc on Thursday pointed to a lower-than-expected impact from the new British gambling regulations that capped betting on certain machines at 2 pounds from April.

Britain’s largest high street bookmaker, ahead of its capital markets day, said the impact to core earnings would be 130 million pounds ($166.93 million)in 2020, lower than the earlier estimate of 145 million pounds.

GVC also said it will save a further 15 million pounds in 2020 as Ladbrokes online business integration has been quicker than anticipated.

$1 = 0.7788 pounds Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
