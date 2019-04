April 5 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner GVC Holdings Plc on Friday posted an 8 percent growth in quarterly net gaming revenue, boosted by strong online performance.

The company’s UK retail like-for-like revenue was flat for the first quarter ended March 31, and it said it was confident of meeting the expectations for its full-year core and operating profit. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)