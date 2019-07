July 17 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner GVC Holdings Plc on Wednesday reported a steep fall in quarterly UK retail comparable revenue, hurt by regulations that put a price cap at fixed odd betting terminals to two pounds from the existing 100 pounds.

The company said UK retail net gaming revenue fell 19% for the second quarter ended June 30, but the overall gaming revenue rose 3%, boosted by resilient online growth. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)