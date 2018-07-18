GVC's gaming revenue rises 11 pct on football World Cup boost

July 18 (Reuters) - British gambling company GVC Holdings Plc said on Wednesday its quarterly net gaming revenue rose 11 percent as the football World Cup boosted margins, volumes and value of new customer deposits.

The company said its second-quarter online net gaming revenue grew 22 percent, with a 15 percent rise recorded between Jan. 1 to June 13, the period before the World Cup began.

GVC’s online brands have continued to benefit from a pipeline of new products and marketing campaigns, the company said.