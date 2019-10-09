Ladbrokes-owner GVC raises full-year profit forecast for second time

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes-owner GVC on Wednesday raised its full-year core earnings forecast for the second time, as betting shops proved resilient despite tighter regulation and online gambling rose.
The company, which said in August it expected to beat full-year profit expectations, updated its outlook and now expects full-year core earnings in the range of 670 million pounds ($818.07 million) to 680 million pounds.
$1 = 0.8190 pounds Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr