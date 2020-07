July 16 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner GVC said on Thursday Kenneth Alexander will step down as chief executive officer after 13 years at the helm, and named Chief Operating Officer Shay Segev as his successor.

The company, whose brands also include Coral, bwin and Foxy Bingo, said it expects first-half core earnings to be in the range of 340 million pounds ($426.94 million) to 350 million pounds.