FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
September 13, 2018 / 6:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

British gambling firm GVC sees more cost savings from Ladbrokes

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - GVC Holdings Plc has identified 30 million pounds more in cost savings from its 4-billion-pound ($5.34 billion) acquisition of Ladbrokes Coral, the British gambling firm said on Thursday, while reporting higher first-half gaming revenue.

The savings are in addition to the 130 million pounds identified earlier, the company said, adding that it is “well placed to deliver those savings while driving top line growth”.

GVC said total group net gaming revenue rose 8 percent, on a proforma basis, in the six months ended June 30, with the biggest boost coming from online channels, where net gaming revenue rose 18 percent. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.