Ladbrokes owner profit slips on sports betting hit

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner GVC said on Thursday it would not pay an interim dividend after it reported lower core profit for the first half of 2020, hit by store closures and cancellations of sports events due to coronavirus-driven lockdowns.

The sports-betting and gaming company said underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the six months ended June 30 was 348.6 million pounds ($455.72 million) compared with 366.8 million pounds a year earlier, on a reported basis.

GVC also said it now expects full-year EBITDA to be in range of 720 million pounds to 740 million pounds.