June 5 (Reuters) - Sports betting and gambling company GVC Holdings Plc faced significant shareholder opposition over its directors pay report for a second straight year at its annual meeting on Wednesday.

Ladbrokes owner GVC said 41.96% of shareholders voted against the resolution to approve the directors’ remuneration report for 2018, lower than 44% of stakeholders opposing a year ago. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)