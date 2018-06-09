FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2018 / 3:46 PM / in 19 minutes

G7 leaders on track for joint communique - French official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA MALBAIE, Quebec, June 9 (Reuters) - The leaders of the Group of Seven nations are on track to agree a joint communique when their summit ends later on Saturday, a French presidency official said, a day after diplomats cited deep splits over the proposed text.

The official though said the document would make clear that on topics such as the environment, the United States did not share the point of view of the other six members.

In a bid to ease tensions over trade, in particular U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum that infuriated other G7 members, officials were working on language about the international rules-based system that would lead the way to reforming the World Trade Organization, the official said.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey

