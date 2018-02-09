Michigan State University to fire dean after Nassar scandal

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Michigan State University is moving to fire a dean who it said had failed to enforce 2014 guidelines created for sports doctor Larry Nassar in treating young athletes after complaints of sexual misconduct against him.

Interim Michigan State University President John Engler said in a memo on Friday he would ask a faculty panel to revoke tenure for Dr. William Strampel, who oversaw the college where Nassar worked but has been on medical leave since December. Nassar, who also was a doctor for USA Gymnastics, was recently given two prison sentences in Michigan of 40 to 125 years and 40 to 175 years for molesting female athletes under the guise of medical treatment for nearly 20 years.

Michigan State University (MSU) has been criticised for its handling of complaints about Nassar stretching back for years.

According to the university memo posted on its website, Strampel did not sufficiently communicate with others or enforce 2014 guidelines put in place for Nassar when performing osteopathic manipulation in sensitive areas. One of those guidelines included having another person present, the Lansing State Journal reported.

MSU terminated Nassar in September 2016 for his failure to follow those protocols, including having another person present when he performed the procedures. Numerous women have alleged they were assaulted even after the guidelines were put in place, the memo said.

“William Strampel did not act with the level of professionalism we expect from individuals who hold senior leadership positions, particularly in a position that involves student and patient safety,” Engler said in a statement.

One of Strampel’s attorneys, Steven Stapleton, declined to comment on Friday.

Engler also said MSU would not cover Strampel’s legal expenses in relation to the Nassar matter.

The move against Strampel marked the latest casualty from the scandal at MSU, which has also led to the resignation of the former MSU president and athletic director. The entire board of USA Gymnastics also resigned.

“I sincerely hope the courageous survivors of Larry Nassar will see this as an unmistakable indication that things are changing quickly at Michigan State,” Engler said.