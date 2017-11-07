FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gymnastics-Perry named new president of USA Gymnastics
#Olympics News
November 7, 2017 / 7:46 PM / in 36 minutes

Gymnastics-Perry named new president of USA Gymnastics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Kerry J. Perry was named president and chief executive officer of USA Gymnastics on Tuesday, the governing body said in a statement.

Perry takes over from Steve Penny, who resigned in March following an independent review into how USA Gymnastics handled allegations of sexual abuse.

”I am thrilled to join USA Gymnastics and I look forward to creating a culture of empowerment that encourages our athletes, our members, our families and our staff to have a strong voice as we move this incredible organisation to heightened levels of achievement,” Perry said in a statement.

”As a lifelong fan of the sport, I will be relentless in our pursuit of athlete safety, collaborative with our board, constituents and corporate partners, and supportive of our members, parents and staff on our journey to making USA Gymnastics the pinnacle of success.”

Perry, formerly vice president of business development at Learfield Communications, will assume her role on Dec. 1. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
