USA Gymnastics hires ex-NBA exec as it struggles to recover from sex scandal

Feb 19 (Reuters) - USA Gymnastics on Tuesday named a former National Basketball Association executive as its new chief executive, while the governing body of the sport copes with the aftermath of a sex abuse scandal.

The executive, Li Li Leung, will take the helm of an organization that filed for bankruptcy protection in December as it staggered under the weight of lawsuits filed by hundreds of women who were sexually abused by the former national team doctor, Larry Nasser. (Reporting by Gabriella Borter in New York; Editing by Scott Malone)