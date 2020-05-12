Westlaw News
Hagens Berman is sued for allegedly misleading woman in thalidomide case

Jonathan Stempel

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro has been sued by a Minnesota woman who said the law firm misled her about her chances of prevailing in litigation against drug companies over whether thalidomide caused her birth defects.

Carolyn Sampson, a onetime journalist, said she relied on statements about her prospects by Hagens Berman and Texas lawyer Kay Gunderson Reeves in deciding to invest her life savings in a small business, which she has since lost while her claims in the underlying thalidomide litigation remain unresolved.

