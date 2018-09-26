Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao set to open up 5 pct on debut

HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao were set to open at HK$18.80 ($2.41) in their Hong Kong debut on Wednesday, about 5 percent up from the issue price of HK$17.80.

Haidilao, which mainly serves spicy Sichuan style hotpot and is popular for the free services and entertainment such as manicures and board games offered to waiting customers, had a valuation of about $12 billion after it raised almost $1 billion in its initial public offering (IPO). ($1 = 7.8135 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Julia Fioretti; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)