September 18, 2018 / 2:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Haidilao prices HK IPO at top of the range, raising $963 million - sources

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao raised $963 million in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), pricing its shares at HK$17.80, three people close to the deal said on Tuesday.

Haidilao, which mainly serves spicy Sichuan style hotpot and is popular for the free services and entertainment such as manicures and board games offered to waiting customers, sold about 8 percent of its enlarged equity capital, giving it a valuation of about $12 billion. (Reporting by Julie Zhu and Julia Fioretti Editing by Darren Schuettler)

