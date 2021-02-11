UPDATE 1-Dutch investor HAL Trust plans IPO for online retailer Coolblue

(Adds detail, background, CEO quote)

AMSTERDAM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Dutch investor HAL Trust is considering listing shares of Dutch online store Coolblue on the Amsterdam stock exchange this year, it said on Thursday.

HAL has a 49% interest in Coolblue, which last year reported revenue of about 2 billion euros ($2.43 billion) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 114 million euros.

Coolblue’s revenue increased by about a third last year as coronavirus lockdowns boosted online shopping.

A specialist in consumer electronics and other household goods, Coolblue also operates a dozen physical stores in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The initial public offering (IPO) will depend, among other things, on financial market conditions, HAL said.

Founded by Chief Executive Pieter Zwart and two of his friends in 1999, Coolblue has become the Netherlands’ second-largest online retailer behind Ahold Delhaize’s Bol.com.

Zwart holds the other 51% of Coolblue, having bought out his fellow founders in 2019.

Zwart intends to retain a major share in the company, he told staff on Thursday in a video message posted online.

“Nothing is decided yet,” he said of the IPO. “Whatever happens, it is certain that I will remain the largest shareholder.”