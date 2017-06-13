FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Hedge fund Halcyon to hire Citi's Dismorr to head EMEA sales: source
June 13, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 2 months ago

MOVES-Hedge fund Halcyon to hire Citi's Dismorr to head EMEA sales: source

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Petra Dismorr, the director of Citigroup Inc's EMEA Capital Introductions unit, will join hedge fund Halcyon Capital Management as head of EMEA sales, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Dismorr will join Halcyon's London office in September, the source said.

Halcyon, founded in 1981, manages over $9 billion in assets.

A spokesman at Halcyon decline to comment.

Dismorr has left her role at Citi, two sources confirmed, while one of the sources said Citi would replace Dismorr. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru and Maiya Keidan in London; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

