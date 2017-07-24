FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators to investigate Knorr-Bremse, Haldex deal
July 24, 2017 / 3:18 PM / 22 days ago

EU regulators to investigate Knorr-Bremse, Haldex deal

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - EU antitrust authorities opened on Monday an in-depth investigation into German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse's bid for Swedish peer Haldex, saying the deal would remove a major competitor from market already marked by few players.

The European Commission listed a number of areas where competition would be reduced following the deal, among them in electronic braking systems, air disc brakes, anti-lock braking systems and air treatment systems.

The EU competition enforcer said Knorr-Bremse's offer of concessions had not addressed the concerns and therefore it had not sought feedback from rivals and users, confirming a Reuters story on July 5.

It will decide by Nov. 30 whether to clear or block the deal. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

