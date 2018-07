LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords on Friday named Loraine Woodhouse as its new finance chief, succeeding Jonny Mason, who is going to electricals retailer Dixons Carphone.

Halfords said Woodhouse, finance director at upmarket supermarket Waitrose since 2015, will start as chief financial officer on Nov. 1. Mason will depart on July 31.

Halfords warned on profit in May. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)