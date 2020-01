LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - British bicycles and car products retailer Halfords said it was on track to meet profit forecasts, as underlying cycling sales grew 5.9% in the 14 week period to Jan. 3 and its autocentres also performed strongly.

For the full-year 2020, the company said underlying pretax profit would come in in the range of 50 million to 55 million pounds, in line with guidance. (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Sarah Young)