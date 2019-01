Jan 10 (Reuters) - British bicycles-to-car parts retailer Halfords Group Plc warned on Thursday that consumer confidence could remain weak into next year, hitting its operating profit.

Halfords now anticipates pretax profit for the next year to be broadly flat.

For the current year, the company revised its pretax profit to be in the range of 58 million pounds ($74.08 million) to 62 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7830 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)