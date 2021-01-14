Halfords third-quarter sales jump on pandemic-driven cycling demand

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Bicycle and car products retailer Halfords Group Plc posted an 11.5% jump in third-quarter sales on Thursday, boosted by a coronavirus-driven boom in cycling as more Britons avoided public transport.

Like-for-like sales were up 11.7%, with a 35.4% surge in sales for cycling products and 21.1% rise in sales in its garage business, Autocentres, in the quarter ended Jan. 1, the company said. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)