Halfords reinstates dividend, posts higher profit as cycling boom pedals on

June 17 (Reuters) - Halfords Group Plc reinstated dividend and reported a 72% jump in profit on Thursday, and said it expected to see further rise in Britons adopting cycling for commute.

Halfords, Britain’s biggest bicycle and motoring parts retailer, said underlying pre-tax profit rose 72% to 96.3 million pounds ($134.70 million) for the 12 months ended April 2.

($1 = 0.7149 pounds)