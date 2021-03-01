Bicycle retailer Halfords expects higher annual profit, plans to repay govt support

March 1 (Reuters) - Halfords Group Plc said its fiscal-year underlying pre-tax earnings would be between 90 million pounds and 100 million pounds ($125.78 million and $139.75 million) and that it plans to repay the government support it received, as the bicycle retailer benefited from a boom in cycling during lockdowns.

The company, which reported an underlying pre-tax profit of 55.9 million pounds in its previous fiscal year, said on Monday that trading in the fourth quarter to date has been stronger than anticipated across businesses. ($1 = 0.7156 pounds) (Reporting by Chris Peters and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)