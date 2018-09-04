FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 4, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Halfords maintains full-year guidance as sales rise

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - British bicycles-to-car-parts retailer Halfords maintained its full-year profit guidance on Tuesday as it reported a rise in underlying sales in a tough trading environment.

Halfords, which issued a profit warning in May, said group like-for-like sales rose 2.8 percent in the 20 weeks to August 17, with retail sales on the same basis up 2.6 percent.

“Our guidance for the current year is unchanged and we continue to anticipate FY19 underlying profit before tax to be broadly in line with FY18,” it said.

New chief executive Graham Stapleton said he would update on strategy at a capital markets event on Sept. 27. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.