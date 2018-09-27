FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 27, 2018 / 6:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Halfords to step-up investment in new strategy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - British bicycles-to-car-parts retailer Halfords said it would accelerate investment as it unveiled a new strategy to become a more differentiated, service-led specialist business.

In an update published ahead of its Capital Markets Event, Halfords said capital expenditure would increase from the prevailing guidance of about 40 million pounds ($52.5 million)per year to up to 60 million pounds a year over the medium term, with a step-up in investment in stores, garages, and digital platforms.

The group, which will also seek to cut costs and gain efficiencies, forecast full-year 2020 pretax profit flat on full-year 2019 with mid-single-digit percentage annual growth anticipated thereafter as the plans take effect. ($1 = 0.7617 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.