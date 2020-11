LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - British bicycles and car products retailer Halfords on Wednesday reported a more than doubling in first-half profit, boosted by a COVID-19-driven cycling boom.

The firm said it made an underlying pretax profit of 56 million pounds ($74.3 million) in the six months to Oct. 2, up from 25.9 million pounds in the same period last year. ($1 = 0.7538 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)