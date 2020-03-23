Turkey's Halkbank says will allow delay of loans due by March 31

ISTANBUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank said on Monday it will allow all individual and corporate clients to postpone interest and principal payments due on March 31.

The bank said it will allow re-structuring of loans with up to a six-month non-payment period, which may be extended to 12 months for sectors such as tourism.

It also said it will increase the limits of clients who pay wages through the bank equal to employee wages in the next three months, as long as the companies do not decrease their employment from end-February levels. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)