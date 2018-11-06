Turkey's Halkbank sets 10 billion lira issue limit for domestic securities issuance

ISTANBUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Halkbank has authorised its head office for the issue of up to 10 billion lira ($1.88 billion) of asset covered bonds, mortgage covered bonds, asset backed securities and mortgage backed securities, it said.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Monday, it said the securities with different types and maturities were to be sold domestically via public offering and/or private placement. ($1 = 5.3253 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)