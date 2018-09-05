Halliburton sees 8 to 10 cents share hit in 3Q as Permian activity moderates

HOUSTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Halliburton expects moderating oil and gas activity in North America and a slower-than-expected ramp up of new contracts in the Middle East to impact its third quarter results by 8 to 10 cents per share, chief executive Jeff Miller said on Wednesday.

Budget and pipeline constraints in the largest U.S. shale basin have prompted activity to moderate more than expected, he said at a conference in New York, adding that the company is experienced “more white space” on its work calendar than previously anticipated.