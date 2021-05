FILE PHOTO: Halliburton's president and CEO Jeff Miller, tours the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Halliburton Co’s shareholders did not approve an executive compensation plan, the oilfield services provider said on Thursday.

Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said the company is “disappointed by the shareholder advisory vote”.