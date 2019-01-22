Halliburton sees 20 pct lower capital spending in 2019

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co on Tuesday forecast a 20 percent lower capital expenditure in 2019 compared with a year earlier.

The Houston-based company expects to spend $1.6 billion this year, Chief Financial Officer Lance Loeffler said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

The company spent $2.03 billion in 2018.

Halliburton follows larger rival Schlumberger NV, which also forecast a lower 2019 capital expenditure last Friday. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)