October 22, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Halliburton sees lower fourth-quarter profit

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co on Monday forecast lower per share profit for the fourth quarter due to pipeline bottlenecks and lower spending by customers in North America.

The oilfield services provider expects fourth-quarter profit to be in the range of 37 to 40 cents per share, Chief Financial Officer Chris Weber said on a post-earnings call. The company posted a profit of 50 cents per share in the third quarter.

Halliburton said it expects customer activity to decrease in the last six weeks of the year. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

