Company News
July 20, 2020 / 11:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Halliburton posts third-straight quarterly loss amid shale slump

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co on Monday posted its third straight quarterly loss as the oilfield services provider recorded a $2.1 billion impairment charge due to weak demand from North American customers reeling under lower oil prices.

The company reported a net loss of $1.7 billion, or $1.91 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $75 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges, Halliburton earned 5 cents per share. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
