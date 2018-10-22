Halliburton profit rises 19.2 pct

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co on Monday posted a 19.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, but said pipeline bottlenecks and lower spending by customers weighed on demand for well completion services in North America.

Net profit attributable to the company rose to $435 million, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $365 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $6.17 billion from $5.44 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)