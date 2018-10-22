FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Halliburton profit rises 19.2 pct

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co on Monday posted a 19.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, but said pipeline bottlenecks and lower spending by customers weighed on demand for well completion services in North America.

Net profit attributable to the company rose to $435 million, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $365 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $6.17 billion from $5.44 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

