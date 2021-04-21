Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oil and Gas

Halliburton profit rises 6% as oilfield activity rebounds on higher prices

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co on Wednesday reported a 6% rise in first-quarter adjusted profit from the previous three months, as a rebound in oil prices from pandemic lows fueled drilling activity and demand for oilfield services.

Adjusted net income attributable to company rose to $170 million, or 19 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from the $160 million, or 18 cents per share, in the fourth quarter.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

