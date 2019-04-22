Halliburton profit surges on higher international demand

April 22 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co reported a surge in quarterly profit on Monday, as a recovery in demand from its international customers helped offset lower activity in North America.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $152 million, or 17 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $46 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue was largely flat at $5.74 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)