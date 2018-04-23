FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 10:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Halliburton revenue jumps 34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co reported a 34 percent jump in first-quarter revenue on Monday as rising oil prices prompted North American companies to boost oil and gas production.

Net income attributable to Halliburton was $46 million, or 5 cents per share to shareholders, for the three months ended March 31.

The company posted a net attributable loss of $32 million, or 4 cents per share to shareholders, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.74 billion from $4.28 billion.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
