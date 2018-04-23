Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly

HOUSTON, April 23 (Reuters) -

* Halliburton revised its 2018 capex budget to $2 billion, up slightly from previous guidance

* Halliburton expects pressure in the international market to lead to similar second quarter drilling and evaluations margins and revenues, executives said on Monday during a quarterly earnings call

* Halliburton said it expects strengthening activity in North America to support second quarter growth in its completions and production business

* Halliburton CEO Jeff Miller said he expects wage inflation amid tight labor market and that higher pricing will be necessary for cost recovery (Reporting by Liz Hampton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)