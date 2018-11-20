Industrials
November 20, 2018 / 7:24 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Halma says Brexit could cause supply chain disruptions

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Safety equipment maker Halma Plc said on Tuesday its business could face short-term supply disruptions when Britain leaves the European Union in March.

“Business could also experience shorter-term disruption around the time of Brexit in its supply chain, including disruption associated with customer buying patterns, customs and border clearances and uncertainty over UK and EU product approvals,” Halma said in a statement.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

