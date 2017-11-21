FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halma's H1 profit rises 13 pct on Asia-Pacific boost
November 21, 2017 / 7:34 AM / in an hour

Halma's H1 profit rises 13 pct on Asia-Pacific boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Safety equipment maker Halma Plc said its profit rose 13 percent in the first half of the year, helped by growth in its Asia-Pacific business.

Adjusted pretax profit rose to 94.5 million pounds ($125.2 million) in the six months ended Sept. 30, from 83.6 million pounds a year ago.

The company, which produces fire and smoke detectors and medical devices, said it expected to remain on track to make progress in the second half of the year.

Revenue rose 14.5 percent to 506.3 million pounds in the period. ($1 = 0.7549 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
