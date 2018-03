ALMATY, March 1 (Reuters) - Halyk Bank will offer a dividend payment to shareholders at its April 20 annual meeting, Kazakhstan’s biggest lender by assets said in a statement on Thursday.

Halyk has not paid dividends for the past two years as banks in the oil-exporting nation felt the impact of a drop in crude prices. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)