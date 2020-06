MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank will vote on dividend payment at a meeting on July 23, the bank said on Tuesday.

Halyk decided in May to skip the regular dividend as the Central Asian nation’s economy took a hit from the coronavirus pandemic, but said it could review the matter in the second half of this year. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)